Mexican immigrants pay price of US migration policy
The Trump immigration plan makes thousands of migrants from Mexico attempt the dangerous journey into the US.
People walk though the parking lot of a Walmart, where a truck trailer was found with 10 deceased immigrants, early on the morning of July 23, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 30, 2017

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants from Mexico and Central America attempt to make the treacherous trip into the United States each year.

As President Donald Trump aims to tighten border control and immigration policies, a tragic reminder of the human cost of these measures was seen in Texas recently.

Last week, ten migrants died inside a boiling tractor-trailer after being smuggled across the border from Mexico. One of the victims had been deported from the US only months earlier, after growing up as a typical American teenager.

Frank Fuentes died in the sweltering tractor in a parking lot in San Antonio.

Fuentes dreamt of being a musician. Recently, he had obtained a reprieve to stay in the US but under the Trump administration his application was denied due to a criminal conviction of assault related to a fight.

In 2003, 19 would-be migrants died in an overheated truck while being taken from south Texas near the Mexican border to Houston.

President Donald Trump has pledged to build a security wall along America's border with Mexico in order to crack down on illegal immigration but the project has been stalled by reluctance in Congress to dedicate funding for the barrier, which could cost as much as $20 billion according to some estimates.

TRT World'sKhody Akhavi reports.

