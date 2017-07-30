Tens of thousands of illegal migrants from Mexico and Central America attempt to make the treacherous trip into the United States each year.

As President Donald Trump aims to tighten border control and immigration policies, a tragic reminder of the human cost of these measures was seen in Texas recently.

Last week, ten migrants died inside a boiling tractor-trailer after being smuggled across the border from Mexico. One of the victims had been deported from the US only months earlier, after growing up as a typical American teenager.

Frank Fuentes died in the sweltering tractor in a parking lot in San Antonio.

Fuentes dreamt of being a musician. Recently, he had obtained a reprieve to stay in the US but under the Trump administration his application was denied due to a criminal conviction of assault related to a fight.