A mayor from southern Philippines was killed during a pre-dawn raid at his home on Mindanao island, police said on Sunday.

Reynaldo Parojinog was the third mayor to be killed in the government's bloody narcotics crackdown.

The mayor was on President Rodrigo Duterte's list of top drug suspects.

Parojinog, the mayor of Ozamiz city, was killed along with his wife, his brother and nine others in what police described as a dawn raid on his home.

"Police were serving a search warrant when the security guards of the mayor fired at them, so our policemen retaliated," regional spokesman Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said.

However Jeffrey Ocang, an aide to the Parojinogs who are an influential political clan, denied there had been any exchange of gunfire and said the mayor's camp did not fire a shot.

Police said none of their officers were hurt apart from one who sustained a minor injury from an explosion.

Following the raid police arrested Parojinog's daughter, the city's vice-mayor, and said she would face charges.

Duterte's promise

Duterte won the presidency last year after promising to kill tens of thousands of criminals to prevent the Philippines from becoming a narco-state.