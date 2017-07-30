Barcelona drew first blood against Real Madrid ahead of the new season with a 3-2 victory in a pulsating El Clasico friendly on Saturday in Miami.

The historic rivals will meet again twice in August in the Spanish Super Cup and this International Champions Cup match set the entertainment bar high, with Barcelona maintaining their 100 percent record in pre-season.

"Physically we are in good shape, the team is winning, we just have to correct our errors," Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets told Premier Sports.

"We're happy for the win, it was a lot of fun for the fans because there were a lot of chances, although the players suffered in the heat and humidity."

While Barcelona beat Juventus and Manchester United, Madrid's defeat means they end their pre-season tour of the United States without a victory.

"I don't care much about the defeat, it always hurts but right now it's not the important thing," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

"It's pre-season. The results haven't gone as hoped for but it will not change anything. The important thing is to be ready for August 8 (when Madrid face Manchester United in the European Super Cup)."

Madrid were missing Cristiano Ronaldo, still on holiday, but both teams were close to full strength.