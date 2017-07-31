WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey investigates release of video showing Syrians beaten by troops
A legal process began with the detention of soldiers for "unacceptable behaviour," after a video released on social media shows a border guard recording soldiers beating a group of Syrians, who were detained for illegally crossing into Turkey.
Turkey investigates release of video showing Syrians beaten by troops
A picture of the Turkish General Staff building can be seen in this undated photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

The Turkish military launched an investigation on Sunday into a video that shows its soldiers beating Syrians who were caught trying to enter the country illegally, according to the statement issued by the Turkish General Staff on its website.

The soldiers were detained for "unacceptable behaviour" and a legal process has begun, the statement added.

The video released on social media shows a border guard recording soldiers beating a group of Syrians, who were detained Friday for illegally crossing into Turkey.

Recommended

A jury investigating the matter confirmed the video was sent by a border guard to a person in Germany via the WhatsApp messaging service, according to Turkish authorities who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The authorities also described the release of the video as a "conscious act made in order to cause trouble and weaken Turkey and Turkish Armed Forces," and "the responsible personnel have been taken into custody and administrative and judicial proceedings have started."

The Syrians were deported after undergoing medical examinations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54