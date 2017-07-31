A total of 213 PKK terrorists were detained in anti-terror operations between July 17 and 24, according to a statement released by the Turkish interior ministry Monday.

Police squads, gendarmerie units, and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) conducted 1,119 counter-terror operations against the PKK, during which 26 terrorists were killed, another three were captured alive while 14 others surrendered themselves to authorities.

A total of 33 heavy and long barrel weapons, numerous explosives, thousands of pieces of ammunition, and 18 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized and 12 shelters and caves used by the terrorist organisation were destroyed, the statement elaborated.

It further said that as part of the operations carried out against foreign terrorists security personnel detained some 46 Daesh suspects and 831 people with suspected links to the Gulenist network or what Anakra calls the Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO).

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary. Gulen denies the allegations.