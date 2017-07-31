WORLD
1 MIN READ
Homelessness on the rise in Australia
Australia's economy has not had a recession for 26 years, and it is one of the world's richest countries, yet the number of homeless people is rising.
Homelessness on the rise in Australia
A man who says he has been homeless for over 30 years begs for money as he sits outside a branch of the ANZ Banking Group in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Homelessness is on the rise in Australia, experts warn, with a growing number of people failing to benefit from the nation's stellar economy as it readies to mark a record 26 years without a recession.

Australia is one of the world's richest countries with a record-beating economy. But not everyone has benefited from the economic boom, which has seen property prices surge beyond the reach of many.

Experts warn that homelessness is on the rise, and the number of people seeking help is at never before seen levels.

Recommended

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra has the details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54