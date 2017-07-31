Preparations began on Monday for the transfer of militants and their relatives from Lebanon's border region to Syria in exchange for Hezbollah prisoners, a Hezbollah media unit said.

As part of a local ceasefire between Hezbollah and Nusra Front, also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, militants that took effect last week, about 9,000 people would leave for rebel territory in Syria on Monday, it said earlier.

The deal includes the departure of all Nusra militants from Lebanon's northeast border region around Arsal town, along with any civilians in nearby refugee camps who wish to leave. Nusra Front will release eight Hezbollah militants under the agreement.