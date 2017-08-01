Venezuelan security officials on Tuesday took two high-profile critics of President Nicolas Maduro‌, Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, into custody from their homes during overnight raids.

Venezula is an oil-rich but recession-racked country. It has been gripped by four months of protests against Maduro that have left more than 110 dead in confrontations against security forces who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

The raids came after the two leaders, who were both under house arrest, urged protests against a new legislative body. This new body was elected last week in a vote that was boycotted by the opposition and saw violence on the streets.

The country's Supreme Court said it had revoked house arrest measures granted to Lopez and Ledezma and put them back in jail because the opposition leaders were planning to flee.

The European Union criticised the arrests - saying it's a "step in the wrong direction".

Lopez was sentenced to 13 years and nine months in jail for incitement to violence during anti-Maduro protests in 2014, which killed 43 people from both sides of the political divide.