Venezuela's Constituent Assembly starts work on Friday, with wide-ranging powers and an indefinite mandate under President Nicolas Maduro. But the opposition and foreign critics dispute its legitimacy, raising the question of how effective the new body can be.

What we know

The Constituent Assembly will take over the chamber which was until now occupied by the opposition-controlled congress, the National Assembly.

One of its key members, ex-foreign minister Delcy Rodriguez, said that both assemblies might operate in the same building. That remains to be seen, however.

The opposition has called a protest in Caracas on Thursday against what it calls the "fraudulent" Constituent Assembly.

The Constituent Assembly has powers to dissolve the National Assembly if it deems fit.

Its principal task is to rewrite the constitution, which Maduro has said will resolve the country's economic and political crisis.

According to the electoral authority, more than 40 percent of the 20-million-strong electorate voted last Sunday in the election appointing the 545-member Constituent Assembly.

However, a British firm that supplied the voting technology, Smartmatic, said that official turnout figure was inflated – "tampered with" – by at least one million voters.

The National Electoral Council denies that, dismissing it as the firm's baseless "opinion."

The United States, European Union and a dozen Latin American countries have said they do not recognise the new assembly. Washington has directly sanctioned Maduro, calling him a "dictator."

Of the 545 member of the new assembly, two-thirds were selected by voting district, and the remainder to represent different social or industrial sectors.

All are Maduro loyalists – among them his wife and son – because the opposition boycotted the vote.

The opposition fears the new body will be a rubber-stamp entity for Maduro to rule autocratically.