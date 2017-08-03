WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela's health care system crumbles amid political unrest
Medics in Caracas say the health care system is collapsing and that children are dying from a lack of basic medical supplies.
Venezuela's health care system crumbles amid political unrest
Lack of food and medicine as Venezuela's violent political crisis boils over are a threat to pregnant women, pushing them to migrate to Colombia to give birth. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

Venezuela's political unrest has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the South American country.

While politics and the economy are at the heart of the current upheaval in the streets or in the halls of legislation, it is the ordinary people who are suffering, especially those who are sick.

Speaking to TRT World, a doctor working in Caracas described the collapse of the health care system, saying children are dying from the lack of basic medical supplies.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

Doctors, nurses, and activists in medical clothing, carrying signs and flags, made their way through the streets of Caracas in February.

Recommended

Not usually active in politics, many of the OPEC nation's 40,000 doctors have become increasingly militant over drastic shortages of medicines, equipment, and personnel amid a punishing economic crisis.

At least eight out of 10 medicines are scarce, according to Venezuela's main pharmacy group. Up-to-date data is hard to find, but what little is available points to a severe deterioration.

Health ministry statistics show that in 2015 for every 100 people discharged from state hospitals, 31 died – a rate six times higher than the previous year. Infant mortality was 2 percent of births in 2015, 100 times worse than 2014.

Opposition leaders accuse the government of President Nicolas Maduro of delaying elections to avoid losing power amid an economic crisis marked by high inflation and chronic food and medical shortages.

Maduro rejects opposition accusations while blaming the US for fuelling protests against his government - a charge Washington denies, which has slapped sanctions against Maduro.

At least 125 people have died in anti-government unrest in Venezuela since April when the opposition launched protests demanding national elections to end nearly two decades of socialist rule.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54