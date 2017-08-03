A massive blaze engulfed one of the world's tallest residential buildings in Dubai early on Friday, residents said. Authorities said the tower had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Building residents could be seen on the street outside crying with several saying the fire broke out just after 1:00 am local time on Friday.

Flames shot up the sides of the unfortunately named Torch Tower in the upscale Marina neighbourhood, engulfing part of the skyscraper and sending chunks of debris plummeting below. More than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building.

Dubai's Civil Defense announced at about 3:30 am local time that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. From the images posted by authorities on Twitter, the middle and top storeys of the building sustained ostensible damage.

No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident," Dubai authorities said on Twitter.