WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fire engulfs 86-storey Dubai skyscraper
No casualties reported. This is the second time the 1,100-foot-tall Torch Tower located in the upscale Marina district has caught fire since 2015.
Fire engulfs 86-storey Dubai skyscraper
Smoke and fire rise from a high-rise building at Marina district in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. August 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2017

A massive blaze engulfed one of the world's tallest residential buildings in Dubai early on Friday, residents said. Authorities said the tower had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Building residents could be seen on the street outside crying with several saying the fire broke out just after 1:00 am local time on Friday.

Flames shot up the sides of the unfortunately named Torch Tower in the upscale Marina neighbourhood, engulfing part of the skyscraper and sending chunks of debris plummeting below. More than 40 floors of the 86-story Torch Tower were burning on one side of the building.

Dubai's Civil Defense announced at about 3:30 am local time that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. From the images posted by authorities on Twitter, the middle and top storeys of the building sustained ostensible damage.

No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident," Dubai authorities said on Twitter.

Recommended

Residents and eyewitnesses have been posting images and photos of the skyscraper on fire on social media.

It was the second time in 2 ½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 metres) tower has been ravaged by fire. Hundreds of people were evacuated in 2015 from the same building when a massive fire swept through the tower; no major casualties reported in that blaze.

Dubai police cordoned off the area around the building, keeping people about a block away from the fire and the falling debris.

Dubai is one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Gulf Arab trade and investment hub.

Fires have affected several skyscrapers in the UAE, including a towering inferno that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel in Dubai on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Building and safety experts have cited a popular type of cladding covering the buildings that can be highly flammable.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54