ISTANBUL, Turkey — Bjorn Sverdrup works for Statoil, the Norwegian oil giant that racked up an annual revenue of over $46 billion last year. The company had pumped oil from wells dug up in rough terrains and deep seas across the globe for more than 40 years.

In its heyday, it was selling more than $100 billion worth of hydrocarbons a year.

But Sverdrup's job is not related to finding oil prospects or even to defending that business. Statoil pays him to explore ways to diversify away from its bread and butter. He's the Senior Vice President of Sustainability.

"Young people have become environmentally conscious. They don't want to own a car. In cities, people want to meet their energy needs differently," he says.

Oil companies have been flirting with plans to diversify their business for years. Some of them went all the way — setting aside substantial capital for investments in wind and solar power projects.

The combined onslaught of low oil price, technological advancements driving down the cost of renewable energy and global push to tackle climate change have led to intensification of those efforts. This is happening even as the US President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the Paris climate agreement, which aims to control global warming.

"We'll be spending 20 to 30 percent of our resources on alternates in coming years," Sverdrup told participants of an international petroleum congress held in early July in Istanbul.

"That will go to projects such as building huge ships that can lift heavy wind turbines and on carbon capture [projects]."

Statoil has been running an offshore wind farm in the UK since 2011. It says 18 percent of the world's entire electricity supply could come from the wind by 2050.

It has also invested in an entirely new concept of a floating wind farm, underscoring the seriousness with which oil companies have taken up the cause of renewables.

Known as the Hywind project, these new wind turbines will not stand on fixed platforms, which are often costly and can only be constructed closer to shorelines in shallower waters.

Instead, Statoil has spent money on researching and developing turbines, which can work in the middle of the oceans on top of spars anchored to the seabed.

Other oil giants have diversified by going into the solar power business.

France's Total bought SunPower, a company that makes solar panels, for more than $1.3 billion in 2011. It made additional acquisitions of battery and power storage companies in the following years.

This transition from oil to renewable energy also stems from the need to secure future economic returns.

The price of oil has come down to around $50 per barrel from over a $100 since 2014 as a result of the shale oil revolution in the US.

Big oil companies have seen a slump in profits across the board and the countries reliant on oil exports, such as Venezuela, have come under severe financial stress.

Is peak demand really near?

Peak oil, the dreaded point for the petroleum industry executives beyond which production of the black gold is expected to decline, hasn't arrived yet. Instead, what now worries them is the gradual plunge of demand.

And chances are even that point won't be reached before the year 2040, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Governments around the world are imposing tougher limits on petroleum use to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Passenger vehicles, which run on petrol and diesel, are a major driver of oil demand — nearly 19 million barrels per day or one-fifth of global consumption, is in the transport sector.

Efforts have picked up to replace the internal combustion engine with electric cars. Britain just announced it will be phasing out diesel vehicles in the next 23 years.

Its European neighbours have made similar commitments. Major automobile manufacturers have already entered the electric car market, something that is set to drive down the use of petrol and diesel at the pumps.

In the backdrop of these developments, it's not hard to imagine why oil companies are in two minds about committing a lot of money to new exploration activities. Investments in oil and gas projects plunged by 44 percent between 2014 and 2016, according to the IEA.

But, some officials say, petroleum will find other uses.

The drive for electric vehicles will need lightweight materials such as plastic, says Sanjiv Singh, chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, which refines one-third of the petroleum products in the country.

"So in any case, all these electric cars would need moulded plastic. And this means they need the petrochemical industry."

He's optimistic about the future of the oil industry.

"For one thing, these disruptions won't happen overnight. In India we need one refinery every alternate year, considering the rate with which demand is rising."

India is one of the largest oil consumers and its appetite is set to keep growing.

The industry expects a major support for oil demand will come from the South Asian country of 1.3 billion people.