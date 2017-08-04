WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians suffer as Israel withholds prison visitations
Israel made the decision to halt visits between Gaza prisoners linked with Hamas to force Hamas – which rules Gaza – into talks about a possible exchange of prisoners.
Palestinians suffer as Israel withholds prison visitations
Amnesty International says the policy is &quot;cruel&quot; and a violation of international law. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2017

Israel continues to deny permission for visits to Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli jails.

Israel Prison Services announced in June that it would halt visits between Gaza prisoners linked with Hamas and their families. The decision was taken to pressure Hamas – which rules Gaza – into talks about a possible exchange of prisoners.

"The situation is difficult for me to explain what I am feeling. When they deny us visiting him, we are terribly sad," the wife of Palestinian prisoner Basil Abu Zeina said. "It's a horrible feeling to have; we are all very depressed. Basil is even more sad when he can't see his family. This is just provocation from them – it's because he's a member of Hamas," said the wife.

Recommended

Amnesty International says Israel's decades-long policy of detaining Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza inside Israeli jails, and depriving them of family visits is "cruel" and a violation of international law.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54