Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed a cabinet on Friday, filled with allies of toppled leader Nawaz Sharif, in a reshuffle that appears to be aimed at bolstering support ahead of general elections due in mid-2018.

The portfolios of the ministers are to be announced later but some of the known changes in the new 47-member Cabinet include that Pakistan will get its first full-time foreign minister since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came into power in 2013.

Khawaja Asif, a Sharif ally, is to be Foreign Minister after having simultaneously run the ministries of defence and power.

Thrice-elected, Sharif's government had no foreign minister, though the job was often handled by one of Sharif's advisers, Sartaj Aziz.

Ishaq Dar, a powerful finance minister, returns in the same role, despite a criminal investigation ordered against him by the Supreme Court.

"Massive cabinet"

The cabinet has almost doubled in size to 47 members, sworn in during a televised ceremony after a reading from the Quran, the Muslim holy book in the Muslim-majority nation of 190 million people.

"It's a massive cabinet," said Pakistani writer and analyst Zahid Hussain. "It shows that it's all about the next election."

"Our hearts are sad on this day" and we miss Sharif, said Khawaja Saad Rafique, a leader of the ruling party, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.

Former petroleum minister Abbasi, the co-founder of a budget airline, has vowed to run an efficient government but has indicated major decisions will flow from Sharif, cementing the view of the toppled leader as the power behind the seat.

Abbasi is a staunch Sharif ally, having been by his side for most of his political career. The cabinet was formed after several discussions between them, and Sharif's allies.

There are 28 federal ministers and 19 state ministers in the new cabinet, almost double Sharif's 25-strong cabinet when he swept the 2013 polls.

Abbasi will also head a new energy ministry that merges the petroleum and power portfolios.