TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says external powers aim to divide Turkey using terror groups
Turkey's president referred to Iraq and Syria as example of where outside interference had led to the fall of those nations.
Erdogan says external powers aim to divide Turkey using terror groups
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the closing event of a student program organized by the Directorate of Religious Affairs at Zeytinburnu Culture and Art Center in Istanbul, Turkey on August 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the PKK and FETO terrorist organisations were being used to create insecurity in Turkey.

Speaking at the closing event of a student program organised by the Directorate of Religious Affairs at Zeytinburnu Culture and Art Center in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday Erdogan said: " Now you see Syria, you see Iraq but do not forget that they [external powers] have same agenda for Turkey. I hope our nation will not give them this opportunity."

He did not name the external powers to whom he was referring.

Later on, in his speech Erdogan focused on PKK alone saying that the terrorist organisation which claims to being representative of Kurds in Turkey kills its own people.

"They say: ‘We are representatives of Kurdish people'. They lie… they urged people to take to the streets as soon as they got a little bit success in June 7 [2015] elections, and they caused 53 people to be killed," Erdogan said.

"Who were those killed? All of them were my Kurdish citizens. What about the killers? They were also Kurdish. Weren't you the representatives of Kurdish people?" he added.

The president also said the "separatist" terror group targeted children more by "stealing our dreams and tearing apart their lives".

Recommended

He noted the PKK was primarily launching attacks to schools, dormitories and teachers in the country's southeastern cities.

He said the terror group was breaking the ties of children with education and religion in order to turn them into slaves of its ideology.

"It is obvious that the purpose of the organisation is to cut ties of our children in [Turkey's southeastern] region with both the school and the mosque, to turn them into slaves, servants and robots of their own heretical ideology.

"Because they know that terrorism or terrorists cannot find shelter in mosques."

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture