WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem
A statement from Israel's communications ministry said it would demand the revocation of the credentials of journalists working for the channel and also cut its cable and satellite connections.
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem
Israel moves to shut down Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Israel plans to revoke press credentials of Al Jazeera TV journalists, close their Jerusalem bureau and pull the Qatar-based station's broadcasts from local cable and satellite providers, Communications Minister Ayoub Kara said on Sunday.

Kara accused the station of "supporting terrorism" and said cable broadcasters had agreed to his proposal to take the station's Arabic and English channels off air. Closure of the station's office would require further legislation, he added.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would work to close the Jerusalem offices Al Jazeera, accusing the television news network of inciting violence in the city.

Netanyahu's statement came as Jerusalem experienced one of its most tense periods in years after Israel installed new security measures including metal detectors at the entrance of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The move was in response to a shooting within the compound that left three Arab Israelis and two Israeli policemen dead.

Recommended

Palestinians viewed the measures as Israel asserting further control over the site, referred as Haram al Sharif by Muslims and Temple Mount by Jews, and days of protests followed.

The events were widely reported, including by Al Jazeera.

The Qatar-based network has yet to officially respond to the statement by Israel's communications ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54