WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of civilians killed in northern Afghanistan assault
A local official said the attack in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul was carried out by Taliban and Daesh militants and killed as many as 50 people, including women and children.
Dozens of civilians killed in northern Afghanistan assault
Afghan security personnel prepare for an operation against Taliban militants in Kunduz province, April 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Insurgents attacked a village in the northern Afghan province of Sar-e Pul, killing as many as 50 people, including women and children, officials said on Sunday.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers, many of them foreign militants, struck a security outpost in the Mirza Olang area of Sayaad district overnight, torching 30 houses. The shootings came two days after the Taliban seized control of the area.

Many details of the attack, including the identity of the attackers, were not immediately clear. Amani said they were a mixed group of Taliban and Daesh militants. But the Taliban itself denied any involvement.

Although the Taliban and Daesh are usually enemies, the allegiance of their forces is sometimes fluid, with militants from both groups sometimes changing sides or cooperating with other groups.

Recommended

A senior government official in Kabul said that security forces, including Afghan Air Force attack aircraft, were being sent to the scene.

Fighting has intensified this year across Afghanistan, with dozens of security incidents recorded every day. In the first half of the year 1,662 civilians were killed and 3,581 injured, according to United Nations figures.

Bilal Sarwary has the latest from Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54