The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports surged by 7.4 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2017, the country's airport authority said on Monday.

More than 105 million people travelled through airports in Turkey between January and July, up from 97.9 million in the same period last year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

In the same period, the number of international passengers jumped by 12.4 percent to reach nearly 44.2 million.