CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Deq tattoos: A dying tradition in Turkey
The deq tattoos were believed to improve women's looks and keep away evil spirits. This tradition has not been kept by the younger generations.
Deq tattoos: A dying tradition in Turkey
There is only one book written in Turkey on deqs where 300 women spoke about their memories. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

For centuries, many women in parts of southern Turkey, northern Syria and Iraq had tattoos drawn onto their faces and other parts of their bodies.

These markings known locally as 'deq', were believed to improve their looks and stave off evil spirits. But it's a tradition that's dying out.

Ayse Akkoyun is one of thousands of women aged between 70 and 90 living who adorn these tattoos.

Recommended

Many have no idea what the symbols mean but only that it's a tradition specific to this region that's been around for at least five centuries.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury met some of the last remaining women who still display deqs.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza