North Korea on Monday warned it would give the US a "severe lesson" with its strategic nuclear force if it takes military action against it, Pyongyang said in a statement to a regional meeting on Monday.

Reacting angrily to the new sanctions passed by the UN Security Council on Saturday, it said it will not put its nuclear programme or its missiles on the negotiating table.

In a transcript of a statement by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, which was distributed to media in Manila, Pyongyang called the new UN sanctions "fabricated" and warned there would be "strong follow-up measures" and acts of justice.

TRT World 's Staci Bivens reports.

It said the resolution showed the UN had abused its authority.

It said its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July proved that the entire US was in its firing range, and those missiles were a legitimate means of self-defence.

It was not immediately clear whether the statement was read to the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday.

