At least 34 injured as powerful blast hits Lahore
The bomb, planted inside a truck, hit an area in Lahore's western suburbs and destroyed a nearby building and several vehicles.
The blast came just weeks after a bombing claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan killed at least 26 people and injured dozens at a vegetable market in Lahore. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

A truck bomb injured at least 34 people late Monday in Pakistan, officials said, in the latest bombing to rattle the eastern city of Lahore.

"The explosive material was planted inside a truck which was loaded with fruit," Abdullah Khan Sumbal, a top government official in Lahore, said.

"At least 34 people have been injured," Sumbal said, adding that the injured have been taken to two hospitals.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how and when the truck arrived in the area, Sumbal said.

Jam Sajjad Hussain, a rescue service spokesman, said that at least three of the injured were in a critical condition.

The powerful explosion destroyed a nearby building and damaged several vehicles, he added.

Rai Ijaz, a senior police officer at the site, told reporters that the explosion created a big crater.

The blast came weeks after a bombing claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan killed at least 26 people and injured dozens at a vegetable market in Lahore.

The city has been hit by significant militant attacks in Pakistan's more than decade-long war on extremism, but they have been less frequent in recent years.

Lahore, a city of around six million, is Pakistan's cultural hub and the capital of its most powerful province, Punjab.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
