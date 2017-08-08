Internet giant Google has fired the male engineer at the centre of an uproar in Silicon Valley over the past week after he authored an internal memo asserting there are biological causes behind gender inequality in the tech industry.

James Damore, the engineer who wrote the memo, confirmed his dismissal, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes."

Damore said he was exploring all possible legal remedies. He said that before being fired, he had submitted a charge to the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing Google upper management of trying to shame him into silence.

"It's illegal to retaliate against an NLRB charge," he said.

The move was not officially confirmed by Google. But it splashes fuel on a burning controversy about whether "political correctness" at the company was stifling free speech.

Google said that the company "can't comment on individual employee cases."

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai however said he supported the right of employees to express themselves, adding that much of what was in the memo was open to debate, but not all of it.

"However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace," Pichai said.

"To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK."

Pichai noted that the company code of conduct calls for "Googlers" to do their utmost to create "a culture free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination."

However, Pichai defended the author's right to criticise Google training, workplace ideology, and whether programmes promoting workplace diversity are adequately open to all.

"The author had a right to express their views on those topics," Pichai said.

"We encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions."

Little recourse for sacked engineer

It was not immediately clear what legal authority Damore could try to invoke. Non-union or "at will" employees, such as most tech workers, can be fired in the United States for a wide array of reasons that have nothing to do with performance.