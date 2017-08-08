Usain Bolt will run in the 4x100m relay heats for Jamaica at the 2017 World Championships on Saturday (August 12), despite being a bit sore after winning bronze in the 100m final last weekend.

Bolt usually runs in the 200m individual event but opted not to compete at that distance in London in his last major championships before he retires. So the 30-year-old has the scope to compete in the relay heats this time.

"We'll see, we haven't done any baton changes as yet with the guys, but I feel we are ready," the 11-time World Championships gold medalist said of Jamaica's chances.

"I have talked to Julian Forte (100m semi-finalist) a little bit. I haven't really talked to the youngsters so we'll see when it comes to the baton changes, but I'm always excited to run relays and we see what the guys are prepared and ready to do."

Yohan Blake is the only other experienced member of Jamaica's sprint relay pool to have won medals at the World Championships or Olympics.

"Physically I am allright, there is a little bit of pain, but nothing a massage can't cure, I'm taking it easy," Bolt said of his condition two days after finishing third despite clocking his season's best-equalling 9.95 seconds in the 100 metres final.

"A little bit disappointed but such is life," the eight-time Olympic gold medalist added of his bronze medal.

"I've done my best as always; went out there and gave my all and I'm just happy to be here and looking forward to the 4x100," added, the 100m and 200m world record holder who has helped Jamaica win the last four world 4x100 titles.

Jamaican record

Jamaica set the sprint relay world record of 36.84 seconds at the 2012 Olympics at the London Stadium.

Bolt also has two Olympic 4x100m titles.