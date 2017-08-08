President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying it faces "fire and fury" over its missile program, hours after US media reported Pyongyang has successfully miniaturised a nuclear warhead.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," said Trump, who was speaking from his golf club in New Jersey. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Trump's warning came shortly after The Washington Post quoted parts of a Defense Intelligence Agency analysis as saying officials now think North Korea has "nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery" – including in its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Pentagon did not comment on the report, but the Post said the assessment's broad conclusions were verified by two US officials familiar with the analysis, and CNN said it had confirmed the report.

TRT World's Jon Brain brings latest from Washington DC.

Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "has been very threatening beyond a normal state."

"As I said, they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power," he told reporters.

The remarks mark a quick rise in rhetoric from the United States. Previous administration comments have focused on finding non-military solutions.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Chris Logan said the United States seeks a peaceful de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, but he warned military action is never off the table.

"We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," Logan said.

The Post said it was not known if North Korea had successfully tested the smaller warhead design, although North Korea last year claimed to have done so.

The reported progress suggests North Korea is further along the path to having a deployable nuclear missile than had previously been acknowledged.