Peru called the government of Venezuela a "dictatorship" on Tuesday after hosting the first meeting of a new, 17-member regional bloc that aims to seek a peaceful end to the country's political crisis.

The meeting came just days after the inauguration of a government-backed Constituent Assembly was widely panned among much of the international community.

In a joint declaration released after a meeting in Peru's capital Lima, countries including Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia collectively condemned the "breakdown of democratic order" in Venezuela.

They said they would not recognise any action taken by its "illegitimate" new Constituent Assembly.

"What we have in Venezuela is a dictatorship," Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Luna told a press conference, flanked by his counterparts from the region.

Luna said that it was important to address the "unprecedented regional crisis" in Venezuela collectively, but said some member's of the new group may take individual actions to go further.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

Peru has been one of the most outspoken critics of Maduro under centrist Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki, a former Wall Street banker whom Maduro has described as a lackey of the US.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kuczynski said Venezuela was "on its last leg economically."

Regional group reactions

The regional group, which plans to meet again, also condemned Venezuela's "systematic violation of human rights and fundamental liberties, violence, repression and political persecution, the existence of political prisoners and the lack of free elections."

Chile's foreign minister Heraldo Munoz told reporters that the group does not intend to meddle in Venezuela's sovereign affairs.

"What we want is to re-establish the broken democratic order," Munoz said, adding that "Chile does not accept military coups, auto-coups or military uprisings."

The meeting in Lima came as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America (ALBA), which includes Venezuela's leftist allies in Latin America including Nicaragua, Bolivia, Ecuador and Cuba, expressed support for Maduro in a meeting in Caracas.