Israel continues displacing Palestinians by revoking their residency
Tel Aviv has often used its policies to force Palestinians to relocate to other parts of the territories especially Palestinians living in Jerusalem.
A Palestinian protester shouts in front of Israeli soldiers during a protest against building a new Israeli military tower in the West Bank town of Dura, south of Hebron on August 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday Israel had stripped nearly 15,000 Palestinians from Jerusalem of their right to live in the city since 1967 and warned that it could be a "war crime."

"Israel claims to treat Jerusalem as a unified city, but the reality is effectively one set of rules for Jews and another for Palestinians," Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's Middle East director, said in a report.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War in a move never recognised by the international community.

The more than 300,000 Palestinians there have permanent residency status but are not Israeli nationals.

While East Jerusalem residents are allowed to apply for citizenship, most do not as they view it as recognition of Israeli sovereignty.

Since 1967, 14,595 Palestinians have had their residency status revoked, effectively barring them from remaining in the city of their birth, the HRW report said citing interior ministry figures.

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayal has more details.

