The US imposed new sanctions on crisis-hit Venezuela, targeting members of a controversial, all-powerful, loyalist assembly installed last week to bolster what the US calls the "dictatorship" of President Nicolas Maduro.

The measures announced on Wednesday were aimed at six members of the constituent assembly — among them the brother of late president Hugo Chavez — as well as a military officer in charge of security for the body and a board member of the national electoral authority.

They added to previous US sanctions on Maduro himself — a rare step against a sitting head of state — imposed just before the assembly was elected on July 30 in a vote marred by violence, fraud allegations and an opposition boycott.

"Illegitimate constituent assembly"

"President Maduro swore in this illegitimate constituent assembly to further entrench his dictatorship, and continues to tighten his grip on the country," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"This regime's disregard for the will of the Venezuelan people is unacceptable."

The Venezuelan government reacted by saying the US was "making a fool of itself in front of the world."

It "doesn't respect any criterion, any basic principle of international law," Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said. "Venezuela can't be sanctioned for anything, nor by anybody."