WORLD
Tibetan exiles hold rally backing India
Tibetan exiles held a rally in New Delhi to back India over disputed territory high in the Himalayas. China has in the past asked India to prevent such demonstrations.
Exiled Tibetans shout slogans during a protest supporting India on the Doklam standoff in New Delhi, August 11, 2017. The banner in reads &quot;Tibet's independence is India's security.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Dozens of members of The Tibetan Youth Congress, which claims to be the largest Tibetan NGO in exile took to the streets in central New Delhi on Friday.

The protestors waved Indian and Tibetan flags and demanded that China leave Tibet.

"'The border of China where they stand, it belongs to Tibetans. This is why we are standing with India" said Tashi Dhondup, the group's spokesman, adding that China was "illegally occupying" the area.

The standoff began in June after Indian troops confronted Chinese forces working on a road over the Doklam Plateau that is also claimed by India's ally, Bhutan.

China demands that Indian troops withdraw unilaterally before any talks can be held, while New Delhi says each side should stand down.

China and India fought a border war in 1962 and much of their frontier remains unsettled despite several rounds of official-level talks.

A large number of Tibetans have been living in exile in India since the Dalai Lama fled Tibet after a failed uprising in 1959.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
