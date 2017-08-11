WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bedouins of Palestine struggle for their lands
Israeli settlement activity threatens the existence of the historic Bedouin peoples of Palestine.
Members of a Palestinian Bedouin community facing demolition of their homes march on Pope Mountain near the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, which is encroaching on their lands on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Friday, April 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Bedouins have long been a part of the Palestinian landscape. They remain part of the region to this day.

Their nomadic lifestyle defines who they are. But in recent decades it has come under attack as politics began to dictate where they can travel.

Today, Israeli policy threatens to wipe out their culture.

In some traditionally Bedouin areas, Israel has been working to implement a plan which involves moving a large number of them, and demolishing their villages to make room for more Israeli settlements.

TRT World's Mohammad Hamayel has more on the Bedouin struggle to maintain their traditional way of life.

SOURCE:TRT World
