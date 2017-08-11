Turkey hopes that rising tensions between the United States and North Korea will not trigger a nuclear clash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

''We hope that the threats between US and North Korea will not turn into a clash,'' Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

''This tension may not be limited to just the two of them,'' he said, warning that the situation could trigger a ''different'' threat.

''I hope that the issue can be resolved politically,'' he added.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have escalated recently.