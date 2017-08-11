Expatriate Tom Moore could hardly have hoped for a better outcome. Around 10 years ago he dipped into Hong Kong's property market and bought a three-bedroom apartment for just under $200,000.

Now he's selling it for more than four times that amount.

"The increase in value is just tremendous. I've been very, very lucky in the process," Moore said.

Housing prices in Hong Kong's roller-coaster property market have risen for 15 consecutive months. Which means people like Tom can benefit from flipping houses; if he can find a credit line to buy a bigger, better place.