A delegation of German lawmakers will visit that country's soldiers serving at an air base in Turkey on September 8, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the visit would take place within the framework of NATO, of which Turkey and Germany are both members, and that a senior NATO official would accompany the delegation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said details of the planned visit to the base in Konya, in the central Anatolian region, were still being discussed at NATO.

A row over access to German soldiers at Turkish bases has heightened tensions between the NATO allies and fuelled a wider row.