German-born nun Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau, who devoted her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, died on Thursday in the southern city of Karachi, a hospital official said. She was 87.

Pfau was eulogised by the prime minister and army chief for her contributions towards freeing the country of a contagious disease that can cause disfigurement.

"Pfau may have been born in Germany, her heart was always in Pakistan," Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said in a statement.

Her death was commemorated by Pakistanis, who offered words of remembrance and condolence through social media.

The fourth of five daughters, Pfau was born in Leipzig in 1929. After World War II, she and her family fled the Russian occupation to West Germany where she became a Catholic and studied medicine.

She later joined a religious order, which sent her to India. However, because of problems in obtaining a visa for India, she stopped in Karachi in 1960 and never left, starting to treat leprosy patients