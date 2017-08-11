TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Arrest warrants issued for media workers linked to FETO
Suspects are accused of using the ByLock mobile app, an encrypted messaging app used by followers of Fetullah Gulen, who is believed to have orchestrated last year's attempted coup.
Arrest warrants issued for media workers linked to FETO
ByLock mobile app that was allegedly used by FETO members during last year's deadly defeated coup. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul on Thursday issued arrest warrants for 35 suspects linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation's (FETO) media network, out of whom nine have been held so far, according to a judicial source.

The suspects, including the editor of the Birgun newspaper Burak Ekici, are accused of holding "membership in an armed terrorist organisation" and were involved in the media in one way or another. Nine of them are journalists

The suspects were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by the network of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen.

Recommended

Operations remain ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to the government, FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture