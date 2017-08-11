Rohingya Muslims face brutality and oppression in Myanmar, their country of birth, where they are not recognized as citizens. Many seek asylum in countries including India, Thailand, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But even when they obtain asylum, they struggle to survive and live in dire conditions.

In this photo essay, asylum seekers have closed their eyes to show that the world is blind to their struggle.

Rohingyas are not regarded as one of the country's 135 ethnic groups and are denied citizenship by the Myanmar government, which officially labels them Bengalis – suggesting they are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh.

Some in the ethnic group, however, maintain they they belong to Myanmar and that citizenship is their birthright, while the government requires them to prove they have lived in Myanmar for 60 years to obtain citizenship.