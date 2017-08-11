At least 36 people were killed when a coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China's northwest, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The coach hit the wall of a tunnel along the Xi'an-Hanzhong expressway in China's Shaanxi province shortly before midnight on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing provincial authorities.

At least 13 people were injured and were rushed to a hospital, Xinhua said. Rescue work was still under way.