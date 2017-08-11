WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 36 people killed in a road accident in northwest China
Another 13 injured as coach barrels into the wall of an expressway tunnel in Shaanxi province, reports say.
At least 36 people killed in a road accident in northwest China
WHO estimates around 250,000 people were killed in 2013 on the roads in China. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

At least 36 people were killed when a coach crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China's northwest, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The coach hit the wall of a tunnel along the Xi'an-Hanzhong expressway in China's Shaanxi province shortly before midnight on Thursday, Xinhua reported, citing provincial authorities.

At least 13 people were injured and were rushed to a hospital, Xinhua said. Rescue work was still under way.

Recommended

The coach was travelling from the southwestern city of Chengdu to Luoyang city in China's central Henan province.

No clarity on road accident death

China does not release statistics on the total number of accidents each year, but the World Health Organization estimates that in 2013 that around 250,000 people were killed on the roads in China.

Beijing has vowed to clamp down on dangerous driving, but the rapid growth in car ownership and relatively lax checks on driving abilities have made it difficult to curb the number of accidents, especially on rural roads.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54