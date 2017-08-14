POLITICS
Street art transforms Bogota's poorest neighbourhood
Over a three-month period, residents in Los Puentes transformed 250 homes with symbols of birds, flowers and cultural icons - creating one of the biggest murals in the world.
A mural blankets a church wall in Bogota, Colombia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Los Puentes, one of the poorest areas in Colombia's capital city Bogota, greets people with a vibrant stream of giant murals and multi-coloured homes.

The neighbourhood has been transformed into a stunning piece of public art known as ''the river of life," helping change its bad reputation.

Over a three-month period, residents transformed 250 homes with symbols of birds, flowers and cultural icons - creating one of the biggest murals in the world.

After success of the project, the organisers are now planning to repaint around 60,000 homes in 10 neglected neighbourhoods in the capital.

These multi-coloured homes with their distinctive murals are set to become a key feature of the landscape in Bogota over the next few years.

TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Los Puente, Bagota, Colombia.

