A police officer was killed in Istanbul late on Sunday after being stabbed by a Daesh suspect, according to police sources.

The sources said Istanbul anti-terror police arrested the suspect during an operation against Daesh earlier in the day. The suspect was allegedly in preparation of a suicide bomb attack.

The suspect was later taken to the Istanbul Police Headquarters where he attacked one police officer with a knife inside the detention room.

The police officer was taken to hospital with heavy injuries, while the suspect was shot dead by other police officers.