Policeman stabbed to death by Daesh suspect in Istanbul
The attacker, who was reportedly preparing to carry out a suicide bomb attack, was shot dead after killing the policeman.
An officer was stabbed to death by a Daesh suspect near a police station in Istanbul, Turkey on August 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

A police officer was killed in Istanbul late on Sunday after being stabbed by a Daesh suspect, according to police sources.

The sources said Istanbul anti-terror police arrested the suspect during an operation against Daesh earlier in the day. The suspect was allegedly in preparation of a suicide bomb attack.

The suspect was later taken to the Istanbul Police Headquarters where he attacked one police officer with a knife inside the detention room.

The police officer was taken to hospital with heavy injuries, while the suspect was shot dead by other police officers.

The injured police officer succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Turkey, which has been hit by a series of deadly attacks carried out by the Daesh terror group, has stepped up its anti-terrorism operations across the country as of late.

About 750 people with alleged Daesh links were detained in a major police sweep earlier this year after the group claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve that killed 39 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
