Turkish police detained a Belgian national in Istanbul who is alleged to have suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organisation.

Istanbul anti-terrorist police arrested the man as he was making preparations for a bomb attack during an operation in the city's Fatih district, the Anadolu News Agency reported, citing security sources.

The Daesh suspect, identified as Mehdi A had apparently travelled to Syria, where he joined the group, with his wife and child in 2014.

Mehdi A has been on Interpol's wanted-persons list for the past three years.