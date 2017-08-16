Iran could abandon the 2015 nuclear agreement reached with world powers within hours if the US keeps on imposing new sanctions, warned President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday.

In a speech to parliament broadcast live on state TV, he also hit out at US counterpart Donald Trump saying that he had shown the world that Washington was "not a good partner."

"If America wants to go back to the experience (of imposing sanctions), Iran would certainly return in a short time – not a week or a month but within hours – to conditions more advanced than before the start of negotiations," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president's comments come after Tehran carried out missile tests and strikes, and Washington imposed new sanctions – with each accusing the other of violating the spirit of the agreement.

"Too big to fail"

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the new sanctions were unrelated to the Iran nuclear deal which must not become "too big to fail."

"Iran cannot be allowed to use the nuclear deal to hold the world hostage ... The nuclear deal must not become 'too big to fail'," Haley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Haley said that Iran must be held responsible for "its missile launches, support for terrorism, disregard for human rights, and violations of UN Security Council resolutions."