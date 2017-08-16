Israeli forces demolished the home on Wednesday of a Palestinian suspect who fatally stabbed three Jewish residents of a nearby settlement as tensions soared last month over Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound, which also saw the death of seven Palestinians.

The military confirmed the demolition in the village of Kobar in the occupied West Bank.

Residents said that army vehicles and bulldozers entered the area north of Ramallah around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) and surrounded the two-storey house, one floor of which was still under construction.

Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians, calling it a deterrent against future violence.

However, human rights groups say it amounts to collective punishment, with family members forced to suffer for the acts of relatives.

In recent weeks, Israeli authorities also arrested the father, mother and three brothers of the 19 year-old attacker, Omar al Abed, according to villagers.

Israel suspects the family members of having known of Abed's plans to carry out the attack and of failing to prevent it, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli army said the assailant had spoken of Al Aqsa and of dying as a martyr in a Facebook post.

He was shot while carrying out the attack and later arrested.

The July 21 attack came with tensions high over the highly sensitive mosque compound in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.