Turkey formally asked Berlin to provide more information on Adil Oksuz, one of the suspects to have been involved in last year's failed coup.

Oksuz, who was the religious leader of air force personnel who last year bombed parliament as part of the attempt to topple the government, has reportedly sought asylum in Germany.

Authorities say Oksuz was detained near an Ankara air base hours after the coup attempt, only to be released by a judge two days later and has been on the run ever since.

Several Turkish newspapers claimed Oksuz had been seen in the German cities of Frankfurt and Ulm in February this year by a number of Turkish residents.

The Yeni Safak daily newspaper also reported last week that Oksuz had applied for asylum in the southern German state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

"We sent a diplomatic note to Germany after the news regarding the presence in Germany of the FETO suspect Adil Oksuz, who is currently at large," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) is the organisation of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, whom authorities say was behind the coup attempt.

The Turkish side has demanded the German authorities investigate the claims made in recent media reports and, if these are proven to be true, take the necessary measures to arrest Oksuz and send him to Turkey for trial.

Germany Foreign Ministry sources confirmed Turkey’s diplomatic action but they said the ministry had no information so far to indicate Oksuz was in Germany.