Colombia's FARC rebel group handed in more than 8,000 weapons and nearly 1.3 million pieces of ammunition as it demobilised after a peace deal with the government, the United Nations said.

The disarmament process officially concluded on Tuesday as the UN, which was supervising the hand-in, removed the final shipment of weapons from a demobilization camp in Fonseca, La Guajira province, one of more than two dozen zones where the FARC have been living since the start of the year.

"Our mission has, up to today, gathered 8,112 arms in these containers and destroyed almost 1.3 million cartridges," UN mission chief for Colombia Jean Arnault said at an event to mark the shipment.