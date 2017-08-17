WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists jailed
Three leaders of the Umbrella Movement have been sentenced to several months in prison. The pro-democracy figures are barred from running for seats in the legislature for the next five years.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy activists jailed
Hong Kong activists, from left to right, Nathan Law, Joshua Wong and Alex Chow chant slogans outside the high court before a ruling on a prosecution request for stiffer sentences in Hong Kong, August 17, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

Joshua Wong and two other young leaders of Hong Kong's huge Umbrella Movement rallies in 2014 were jailed on Thursday for their role in the pro-democracy protests.

Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were sentenced to six months, eight months and seven months after the Court of Appeal upped their previous non-custodial sentences.

Activists say the case is more proof that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

Wong shouted: "Hong Kong people, don't give up!" as he was led away by security. 

Hong Kong enjoys much greater freedoms than mainland China, with its liberties enshrined in the handover agreement made when the city was given back to China by Britain in 1997.

But there are growing concerns Beijing is trampling the deal.

All three defendants were found guilty last year on unlawful assembly charges for storming a fenced-off government forecourt known as "Civic Square" as part of a protest calling for fully free leadership elections in September 2014.

Their arrests sparked wider rallies which exploded two days later when police fired tear gas on the crowds, triggering mass demonstrations that brought parts of Hong Kong to a standstill for more than two months in an unprecedented challenge to Beijing.

Recommended

Wong and Law received community sentences and Chow a three-week suspended sentence at magistrates' court last August over the Civic Square protest.

But Hong Kong's justice department then sought to overturn those terms, with prosecutors arguing they should receive harsher punishment.

In emotional scenes before the judgement, tearful supporters hugged the three and chanted: "Shame on political persecution!"

Around 20 pro-Beijing supporters shouted back through loudspeakers, chanting "Pay the price in jail!"

Ahead of the judgement Thursday, the department of justice said there was "absolutely no basis to imply any political motive" on its part in relation to the case. 

With the sentence, three activists are barred from running for the Legislative Council and for the District Council for five years.

Under Hong Kong ordinances a sentence over 3 months curtails a person from politics for 5 years, thus, the jail term rules three activists out of the next elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54