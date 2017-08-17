Philippine police have killed at least 60 people in dozens of anti-drugs operations in a province north of the capital, Manila.

The killings come as police raided Bulacan province from Monday night until Tuesday afternoon, making it the deadliest day in President Rodrigo Duterte’s unrelenting war on drugs.

About 109 petty criminals, including street-level drug peddlers were arrested and dozens of guns seized, said provincial police chief, Romeo Caramat.

“We have conducted ‘one-time, big-time’ operations in the past, so far, the number of casualties and deaths, this is the highest,” Caramat told a news conference.

He defended the police action and said the deaths were during shootouts, and were not executions, as activists have often alleged.

Police conducted 49 sting drug operations in Bulacan that resulted in about 20 armed encounters, Caramat said.

Ten other gunfights ensued when police tried to serve arrest warrants to suspects who fought back.

He said 93 of those held were wanted for other crimes, as well as drugs offences.

“Let’s kill another 32 every day”

“There were 32 killed in Bulacan in a massive raid, that’s good,” Duterte said in a speech.

“Let’s kill another 32 every day. Maybe we can reduce what ails this country.”