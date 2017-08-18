TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Investigators reach US drone crash site in Turkey
Investigators are looking into the cause of a US drone that crashed late on Thursday night in the southern Turkish province of Adana.
Investigators reach US drone crash site in Turkey
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, while the remains of the aircraft are with the U.S. military and Turkish officials. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2017

Investigators have reached the site where a US drone crashed in southern Turkey, a statement from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base said on Thursday.

It confirmed that the US Air Force MQ-1 Predator crashed in a field near Adana province on Thursday at 10:15 pm local time (1915 GMT), shortly after it departed from the base.

There have been no civilian or military casualties, the statement added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, while the remains of the aircraft are with US military and Turkish officials. 

Recommended

Commander of the 39th Air Base Wing Colonel David Eaglin said, “At this time the safety of our host nation civilians and the recovery and security of our asset is paramount.”

“Our Airmen train continuously to respond to incidents such as this, and we are working closely with our host nation partners to ensure this is resolved without conflict.”

Initial reports of the crash came late on Thursday, when the Adana province governor Mahmut Demirtas said the drone came down in the Ceyhan district of Cokcapinar.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture