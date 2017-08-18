Investigators have reached the site where a US drone crashed in southern Turkey, a statement from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base said on Thursday.

It confirmed that the US Air Force MQ-1 Predator crashed in a field near Adana province on Thursday at 10:15 pm local time (1915 GMT), shortly after it departed from the base.

There have been no civilian or military casualties, the statement added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, while the remains of the aircraft are with US military and Turkish officials.