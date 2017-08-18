The disaster began on Monday when heavy rains hit the West African nation's capital of Freetown and the partial collapse of a hillside triggered mudslides, engulfing homes and wreaking destruction.

The United Nations humanitarian agency put the death toll at 409 on Friday.

Mass burials begun as an estimated 600 people remain missing.

People continue to search through tons of mud and debris amid the remains of mangled buildings.

Rainfall also remains in the forecast for the coming days, slowing recovery efforts.

Sierra Leone buried at least 300 victims of devastating floods on Thursday, as fears grew of more mudslides.