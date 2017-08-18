Turkish security authorities discovered a 40-metre long tunnel in its Mardin province that was being dug with the aim of linking it up with Syria.

A statement by Turkey's Mardin governorate said on Thursday that tunnel was being dug by PKK terrorists with the ultimate aim of receiving arms and ammunition through it from Syria, where its affiliate YPG operates.

According to the statement PKK and YPG personnel would have also be brought into Turkey through the tunnel, had it been completed.

"Under anti-terror operations conducted by National Intelligence Agency (MIT) and armed forces discovered a 40-metre unfinished tunnel dug by PKK/PYD terrorists stretching from Syria to Turkey's Nusabyin district with the aim of providing ammo and personnel."

An operation is underway to destroy the tunnel and apprehend the terrorists responsible for its construction, added the statement.

Turkey and its key NATO ally the US have been at odds over the US support of the YPG in Syria. The group is the Syrian branch of the PKK which also is considered as a terrorist organisation by the US the EU and Turkey.