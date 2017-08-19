WORLD
India plans to deport thousands of Rohingya refugees
Tens of thousands of Muslim Rohingya who have fled persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar have taken refuge in India. Now the country is seeking to deport them but they have nowhere to go.
The file photo shows a Rohingya family eating their breakfast at a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi, India. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

Tens of thousands Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh, India and other countries after getting persecuted by the Myanmar military. 

Rohingya who face severe discrimination and abuse in Buddhist-majority Myanmar are the targets of violence in Rakhine state. 

They have long been denied citizenship, freedom of movement and basic rights. 

After fleeing persecution, those who have taken refuge in various parts of India now face deportation. 

TRT World’s Ishan Russell brings their story from New Delhi. 

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
