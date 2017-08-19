WORLD
Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police
Russian police kill attacker who stabbed eight people on the streets of Surgut.
An archive image of a Russian police officer. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2017

A knife attacker stabbed eight people on the street in Russia's far northern city of Surgut before being shot by police, investigators said Saturday.

The attacker "carried out attacks on passers-by, causing stab wounds to eight," Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes said, adding that armed police then "liquidated" the attacker.

Police said that "terrorism" was not the main angle of the investigation after identifying the attacker.

"The version that the attack was a terrorist one is not the main one," the interior ministry's press service in the Khanty-Mansi region said.

It added that the attacker may have been suffering from psychiatric disorders.

SOURCE:AFP
